Real Madrid won 2-0 against Mallorca and, after the game, the spokesperson was Sergio Ramos, team captain and scorer of one of the two goals.

The defender and benchmark of the merengue responded without hesitation to the controversy generated by the arbitration decisions for which they have been criticized in recent games, including this one.

« All the noise that is generated is because we are leaders, when we were not, there was not much talk. The referees and the VAR sometimes benefit you and others harm you but I do not think they make any predetermined decision. You have to reduce the noise because it seems that we have to thank him for being leaders and no, if we are, it is because of how well we have physically returned, that no films are made, « Ramos said on Movistar +.

Regarding the match against Mallorca, Ramos said that Real Madrid was “more effective than brilliant, it is reflected in the result. The team has noted the accumulated fatigue of calving every three days and that there is no time for recovery. «

Regarding the soccer aspects that should improve, the captain explained that they must « know how to kill games, have a little more possession and steal on the opposite field », which he explained would make it easier to regulate « the effort and have less fatigue ».

Finally, with the substance that characterizes him, Ramos spoke of the good time to stay at the top of the table and stay with the League.

“We are going to go to death for the title. There will only be one coronavirus league and we are going for it. No one has given us anything and the goal is to win it, « he said.