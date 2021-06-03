Real Madrid makes official the renewal of Lucas Vázquez until 2024

Real Madrid made official the agreement reached last Monday with Lucas Vazquez to extend the contract that expired on June 30 for three more seasons, until 2024, a renewal that the Galician footballer signed with the president Florentino Pérez.

Lucas Vázquez signed the agreement reached last Monday, the day he accepted Real Madrid’s second proposal, according to sources present in the operation revealed to Efe and discarded the offers he had on the table from large European clubs.

In Real Madrid City, the agreement was certified in a contract that links the Galician footballer with the white club until June 30, 2024. After signing, Lucas received from Florentino Pérez a shirt with his name and the number 2024 as dorsal.

Formed in the Madrid quarry, Lucas made his debut with the first team on September 12, 2015 after succeeding in his loan to Espanyol. This season he signed his best year with Real Madrid, playing 34 games and up to 31 as a starter, his record at the White House thanks to his adaptation to the position of right back to solve the plague of losses in defense. He scored two goals and distributed seven assists.

The agreement with Lucas Vázquez is the first stone of the new project of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti for his second stage as Madrid coach.

