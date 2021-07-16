Real Madrid, main candidate

07/16/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

LaLiga Santander: Odds to final champion

The beginning of LaLiga Santander is already around the corner. After an atypical season in which the stadiums have been empty and in which Atlético de Madrid ended up taking the cat to the waterThe best Spanish competition returns to face the most outstanding soccer players in our country for the title. And be careful, because there are some surprises in the fees.

The big favorite is Real Madrid. The whites have only been reinforced with the signing of Alaba, but there is still a market and it is expected that one more footballer will arrive in the Spanish capital. Your fee is [2.4] and they already stayed close last year. Carlo Ancelotti has returned with enthusiasm and hopes to be able to fight a lot on his return home.

From behind appears Barcelona. The arrival of Joan Laporta has meant a change in the way of doing things, but he continues to drag on great complications from his previous stage. The big obstacle is outside the playing fields, with the salary limit and other LaLiga controls, but if they manage to solve all this, the Catalans will be a fearsome team. Who take the final title is paid to [2.5].

The third in contention is the current champion. The Atlético de Madrid He has shown by active and passive that he is already at the snow level of Real Madrid and Barcelona and, with the base of the winning squad of last year, he will try again to take the trophy. The Cholo Simeone has just renewed and the illusion has overflowed. What they earn is paid to [4.33].

From behind and looking for the surprise, two teams appear. Seville to installment [21] and Real Sociedad a [51] they have it much more complicated. Their players have a great quality, but the perseverance and rhythm suggest that they will not be able to fight for LaLiga. Sevilla, without going any further, held the pulse last season, but ended up giving up.