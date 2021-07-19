Real Madrid: Madrid cannot afford the luxury qatar of letting Varane go for free

After a full decade at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane is set to become a Manchester United player this week – he was close to taking that step two years ago. attracted by the idea of ​​starting a new adventure in another country after winning everything in white, but Zidane returned to the bench and convinced him to continue. Zizou is gone the white renovation offer seems scarce

(seven million net) and, except for a radical turnaround, his target stage has a few more days.

Varane has not responded to his club’s proposal because

He has already agreed to a five-year contract with an annual salary of around 10 million euros and almost double the 5.5 he currently earns.

He has only one year left on his contract and before this situation, Madrid, which does not seem willing to match the offer of the ‘red devils’, knows that

He is obliged to negotiate to achieve the best possible agreement, so try to get between 55 and 60 million euros

. Real Madrid does not have one of the richest countries in the world financing it, so it cannot afford to see Varane leave in 11 months without charging a euro.

Because you need that money

.

In view of the fact that there is no way to get rid of either the veterans (Bale, Marcelo, Isco) or the young people (Mariano, Jovic) with whom they do not have due to their recent low performance and off-market salaries, is the situation as to waste the best opportunity to deposit money,

even at the expense of Varane. The 55-60 million they raise will be added to the 120 they keep in the box after excellent financial management during the pandemic season.

And with those 175 million they will try to repeat with PSG in a month the move that United is making on them now. It would then be time to see if Al-Khelaifi’s words proclaiming that they do not want to hear about a Mbapp handover were bluffing, a negotiating strategy or a display of economic might.

Because in addition to French nationality, being teammates in the national team and the fact that both have only one season left on their contract with their current club,

Varane and Mbapp have something else in common: they have decided that the time has come for a change of scene.

The central defender is about to achieve it, will the forward achieve his goal of starting his long-awaited period at Real Madrid this summer?

