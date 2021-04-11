Real Madrid: Luka Modric trolls Gerard Piqué after the victory against Barcelona (VIDEO)

Real Madrid was left with the victory in the Spanish Classic, by defeating Barcelona 2-1 on Day 30 of the Spanish League, in a duel where the Blaugranas were not at all happy with the whistler’s work for a possible penalty that did not it was scored in the final minutes.

At the end of the match, Gerard Piqué, who was in the stands and was not summoned due to an injury, went down to the pitch to claim the controversial action from the whistler.

While he was heading towards the referee, Piqué greeted a couple of Real Madrid players, among them Luka Modric, who left him a little message for his attitude, which did not go down well with the Spanish.

“Are you waiting to crack now, eh?”, Said Modric, to which Piqué replied “Man, four minutes”, referring to the added time. After this, the Croatian simply replied “and how many did you want?”, To continue to the locker room.

After this victory, Real Madrid is positioned as the general leader of the season, awaiting the duel of Atlético de Madrid against Real Betis, this Sunday, August 11, at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

