Real Madrid: Luis Figo, on Florentino Prez’s audios: “He has excused himself with me”

Updated 07/20/2021 – 21:11

The audios revealed by El Confidencial, in which Florentino Prez charged against some of the legends, players and coaches of Real Madrid, they stirred the sports news and the white club last week.

Casillas, Ral, Figo, Del Bosque, Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo … The names followed one another and Real Madrid reacted with a statement, even accusing journalist Jos Antonio Abelln of blackmail, who, according to the club, tried to charge a high amount of money for making them disappear.

The first of them to pronounce on the aforementioned audios has been the Portuguese Luis Figo, who at the end of the Legends match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, was asked by them.

“I think that in a private conversation you can have expressions that are out of context. I have had the opportunity to speak with him He has excused himself with me so it is a closed matter“, has said.

“Did you talk to him after the audios came out?” Asks the reporter. “Yes, but hey, it’s a private conversation and he’s excused himself, it’s a closed matter for me,” closed Figo.