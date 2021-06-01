Real Madrid: Luis Figo chooses the ideal technical director for the Merengue bench

The former player of the Portuguese national team and Real Madrid, Luis Figo, said this Monday that he would like his former partner Raul Gonzalez, led the team to replace the French Zinedine Zidane.

“I wish it to be so because he is my friend and a brother, but it is a decision of the club,” said Figo, who added that “he is qualified for it” and that “if it is not already, in the future he will have the opportunity to lead the club. team of his life and whom he knows so well ”, argued the ex-footballer.

The Portuguese made these statements in Torrevieja, where he traveled with his wife, the Swedish model Helen Svendin, to record an advertisement for the Heineken firm.

Luis Figo He also referred to the departure of Zidane. “It is always a hard and sad moment when you leave an entity that you know so much and so well. As a friend I hope the best for him ”, he added.

He did not want to value the coach’s farewell letter, published in the newspaper As, and limited himself to pointing out that “each person has their own experience.

“For whatever reasons, going out is always difficult when you are comfortable and in a team as big as Real Madrid. I do not know the reasons, but it is hard and if he has transmitted it this way it is because he has felt it that way ”, he explained.

Questioned by the coach who would sign for the team, the Portuguese insisted that if it cannot be Raúl, he would wish a person “who identifies with the club, knows it and has knowledge to improve.”

Figo did not want to choose between Kilian Mbappe or Erling Haaland as a possible reinforcement for Real Madrid and indicated that he would choose Ronaldo. “Which one?” Was the question. “Both of them,” he sentenced.

