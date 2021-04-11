Real Madrid: Lucas Vázquez sends an emotional message after learning that he will miss the season

Lucas Vazquez regretted the injury with which he closed the season after having become a permanent fixture for Zinedine Zidane, assured that he is “touched, but never sunk” and wished “to return as soon as possible” in the hope of helping Real Madrid “in the final stretch” .

“I have to help the team from outside for a while. Touched … but never sunk. If this club has taught me something is to always work and fight,” Lucas published on his social networks along with an image after suffering the strong blow with Sergio Busquets who prevented him from finishing the first part of the classic.

Lucas suffers a sprain of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will take him out for around two months. He is reluctant to say goodbye to the season and is confident that he will be able to return to the pitch sooner.

“From already giving everything to return as soon as possible and help the team in the final stage. Thank you very much to all for your messages. A single objective: to continue fighting for LaLiga and the Champions League. HalaMadrid,” he said.

