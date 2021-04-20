Real Madrid loses Luka Modric and Toni Kroos but recovers 3 important pieces

The croatian Luka modric causes loss after suffering back discomfort in the last Real Madrid training session before facing Cádiz, in which Zinedine Zidane moves his problems in defense to the center of the field, recovers Dani carvajal Y Raphael varane after injury, already Nacho and the Brazilian Casemiro after a penalty game.

Setbacks mark the last matches of the Real Madrid, who on the eve of the league match in Cádiz loses Modric. The Croatian took several games to the limit and suffered a strain on his back in training on Tuesday in the sports city of Valdebebas.

The German also falls from the call Toni Kroos, with a problem that already prevented him from playing against Getafe on Sunday. Real Madrid’s midfield runs out of cash, as the Uruguayan Fede Valverde must remain isolated after having contact with a positive for coronavirus and Zidane only has the first team to Casemiro, who returns after sanction, and Isco Alarcón.

Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy are out due to injury, and Belgian Eden Hazard is still out of the squad. Zidane pulls from the quarry with the call to Víctor Chust, Miguel Gutiérrez, Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco from Castilla.

The 20 summoned for the League match against Cádiz are: Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube. Defenders: Carvajal, Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo, Víctor Chust and Miguel. Midfielders: Casemiro, Isco, Blanco and Arribas. Forwards: Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.

