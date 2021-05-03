Real Madrid lose Raphaël Varane for the second leg vs Chelsea

The bad news does not stop at the core of the Real Madrid, since, this morning, the medical staff of the merengue team revealed the physical condition of one of its head offices, Raphaël Varane.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman will miss the semi-final back of the Champions League before him Chelsea At Stamford Bridge, I find that on aggregate they are 1-1, and in which those led by Zidane need a goal to advance.

The report indicates that Varane suffered an injury to the musculature of the right abductor. after having undergone an MRI on Saturday, after leaving the pitch at halftime.

“After the tests carried out today on Raphaël Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles”