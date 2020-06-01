Real Madrid | Liverpool | The transfer that did not reach Real Madrid because of Sergio Ramos | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Because of Ramos’ entry over Salah in the Champions League final, Harvey Eliott did not agree to sign.

In England they remember the final of the 2018 Champions League, in which the Spanish injured Mohamed Salah.

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 1, 2020, 12:40 p.m.

One of the promises that Jürgen Klopp’s team has for the future is Harvey Elliot, the England-born footballer revealed the reason why he decided not to sign for Real Madrid before coming to Liverpool, which team he is a fan of.

The 17-year-old footballer, assured in ‘The Atletics’ that he was taken to the Bernabéu by Madrid agents when he was part of Fulham in order to seduce him to sign for the merengue team, but by showing him Sergio Ramos’ shirt and the opportunity to Knowing him at the time, he decided to reject him due to the incident in the 2018 Champions League final: “No, it’s fine like this … I don’t like it after what he did to Salah.”

Elliot pointed out that he remembered the Liverpool final against Real Madrid for the 2018 Champions League, in which a strong entry by Sergio Ramos over Mohamed Salah would take the Egyptian out of the match, this being a key event for obtaining the title of the merengue box.

Elliot, who was present at the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev as a Liverpool fan, holds the Premier League record for being the youngest footballer to debut at just 16 years and 30 days. Now, with a presence in Liverpool and the rejection of Real Madrid, he is one of the promising footballers that England and the ‘red ‘team have for the future.

.