Real Madrid – Liverpool of the Champions League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/05/2021

On at 22:00 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Fulfilling your responsibilities of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the Real Madrid and the Liverpool will go to Alfredo Di Stéfano this next Tuesday.

In this sense, firstly, Zinedine Zidane’s team beat Atalanta (4-1) in the round of 16. Prior to that, the team finished the group stage in first place in its division, thus counting on three wins, a tie, two defeats and a goal differential of +2.

On the other hand, those led by Jürgen Klopp eliminated Leipzig (4-0) to be able to arrive at this new instance of the tournament. In the same way, the squad finished the first stage of the competition in the first place of its group, registering four wins, a tie, a loss and a goal differential of +7.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE REAL MADRID – LIVERPOOL DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The meeting of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Real Madrid and the Liverpool will take place this Tuesday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar Champions League, Movistar + and Mitele Plus.