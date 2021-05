Pipi Estrada returns to OKDIARIO with his ‘Pipinazos’. The Asturian journalist brings us exclusives on the future of the Valencia bench Giving as possible names to this square Diego Martínez – Granada technician – and José Bordalás – Getafe technician -. On the other hand, Pipi tells us about Real Madrid’s interest in a Real Sociedad player: midfielder Mikel Merino.