Real Madrid legend Raúl, candidate to coach Eintracht

07.05.2021 – 13:17 | Source: Goal / Spox | Reading time: less than 1 min.
First contacts
Real Madrid legend Raúl González Blanco is one of the candidates to coach Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga. According to the Goal and Spox portals, the German club has already contacted the current Castilla coach.
Team
Raúl Age: 43
All Seasons –
Competitions
Matches
55
Victories
24
Ties
17
Defeats
14
The Madrid native would be the replacement for the Austrian coach Adi Hütter who recently signed with Borussia Mönchengladbach and would mean the return of Raúl to German football after having played as a player for two seasons at Schalke 04.
Warn of
mistakes
Warn of
mistakes
Homepage