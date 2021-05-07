Real Madrid legend Raúl, candidate to coach Eintracht

07.05.2021 – 13:17 | Source: Goal / Spox | Reading time: less than 1 min.

First contacts

Real Madrid legend Raúl González Blanco is one of the candidates to coach Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga. According to the Goal and Spox portals, the German club has already contacted the current Castilla coach.

Team

Raúl Age: 43

All Seasons –



Competitions

Matches

55

Victories

24

Ties

17

Defeats

14

The Madrid native would be the replacement for the Austrian coach Adi Hütter who recently signed with Borussia Mönchengladbach and would mean the return of Raúl to German football after having played as a player for two seasons at Schalke 04.

Warn of

mistakes

Warn of

mistakes

Homepage