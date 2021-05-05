Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas returned to hospital after heart problems

The former goalkeeper of the Real Madrid, Iker Casillas, He was scared again after suffering chest pains that made him reach the hospital as a precaution, after two years ago he was admitted for a heart attack.

The World Champion, according to Hola magazine, was playing paddle tennis with his friends in Madrid when a pain in his chest alerted him and he had to go to the hospital emergency room accompanied by a friend.

Studies were carried out on the goal and a new heart attack was ruled out, which left him calmer after that great scare that he took two years ago when on May 1, 2019 he suffered a myocardial infarction in a Porto training session.

The legend in the white goal has once again scared us all. Iker Casillas has been taken to the emergency room after noticing an accelerated rhythm in his heart☹️. It has been ruled out that it is a heart attack, Iker’s life has changed since May 2019 pic.twitter.com/RXOrdKZk4R – futbol24x24 (@ futbol24x24) May 5, 2021

Casillas has not spoken about his new visit to the hospital, which would have been last week, at the end of April.

The goalkeeper leads a normal life away from the courts and continues to exercise from time to time, always with the appropriate precautions after what happened.

