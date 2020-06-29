© .

Real Madrid officially presented its candidacy for the La Liga title after beating Espanyol 1-0, who is playing with the fire of relegation, the white team confirmed itself as the best team in Spanish soccer with 71 units, two advantage over Barcelona that lost points in Vigo.

A genius ofKarim Benzema ended with the ball at Casemiro’s feet after clear dominance by the ‘Merengues’ in the first half against an orderly and focused Espanyol trying to reach the equator with a draw and he stayed close because the Brazilian scored 45 + 1.

Everything comes out for Madrid, the players are committed to ending the season as champions, the Zidane He finds solutions to any problem and almost always solves it when the ball passes through the feet of Benzema, who makes the difference.

The second half was an oxygen tank that the white team knew how to wear, the fatigue began to be noticed in the final minutes and with the three points in the pocket there was no need to risk more. The path to the title started in Barcelona.