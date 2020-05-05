Updated on 05/05/2020 at 06:31

The president of the Real MadridFlorentino Pérez fulfilled one of his goals at the beginning of the season: to sign the Belgian Eden Hazard, who is a Chelsea star. Now the sights are on Kylian Mbappé, although the white intention is just to have it by mid-2021.

However, last Monday the European press remarked that Kylian Mbappé I would have renewed with PSG (he has a contract until 2022 in Paris), although the chance of seeing him with the shirt of Real Madrid it does not fade: all because of a clause in its possible new link with the Parisians.

It happens that this Tuesday the newspaper AS mentions in its digital edition that although it is true that Mbappé You can agree to renew with your club, you will only put your signature if there is a clause that allows you to leave at Real Madrid (or another great club from the Old Continent) without complications.

Will Mbappé go to Real Madrid?

The French forward and champion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the French National Team wants to ensure in the midst of a global pandemic that he lives by the coronavirus. The economic crisis could worsen, so it would not squander the Parisian offer.

The plan of the Real Madrid was to ensure the signing of Kylian Mbappé a year before his contract with PSG ends, as at the time he did with Eden Hazard. For the Transfermartkt portal, it has a current value of 180 million euros.

On the other hand, the French league (LFP) asked the French state for a loan of around 225 million euros to pay its clubs for television items. COVID-19 and the termination of Ligue 1 by local authorities deprived them of that.

