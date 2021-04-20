Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé looks for a house in Madrid and triggers rumors of his signing

According to information revealed by the Goal portal of Spain, Kylian Mbappé is looking for a residence in Madrid Spain, so it is speculated that it could be the first step to end up signing with Real Madrid, a team that has been trying to do so for several transfer markets and who wants to take advantage of the French’s contractual situation, as he remains without renewing with PSG.

According to the source, Mbappé has ordered his surroundings to seek a residence in the Spanish capital, so international media have taken this decision as an ‘advance’ in his possible signing with the team chaired by Florentino Pérez.

Mbappé has a contract until the summer of 2022, so he is not yet free to negotiate his departure, although if he does not renew, this summer, the Frenchman would be free to start talks with Madrid in December, leaving free in the summer of 2022 , a reason that could put pressure on PSG to open up to the possibility of negotiating it this year and thus be able to receive a profit for his departure.

GOAL NEWS | Mbappé is looking for a house in Madrid. The French striker has asked his environment to start looking for a home in the capital of Spain. More info https: //t.co/8stWqI5zzC – Goal Spain (@GoalEspana) April 20, 2021

The signing of the Frenchman has been sought by Florentino Pérez for several markets, in addition to being one of the most coveted players in the current European market and who has the endorsement of the coach in turn of the meringues, Zinedine Zidane, one of the idols of the Gallic forward.

On the other hand, Mbappé would be looking to leave PSG, a team where he does not have a leading role, something that would happen in Real Madrid, a team that was without a flagship player since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo three seasons ago.

