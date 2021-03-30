Real Madrid: Karim Benzema will be tried in October for blackmailing Mathieu Valbuena

The trial of the French footballer of Real Madrid Karim Benzema For alleged complicity in the blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena with a sex video, it will be held from October 20 to 21, judicial sources informed EFE.

The process will take place in the court of Versailles and, if Benzema is found guilty, he could be sentenced to a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros. With Benzema Four other defendants will sit on the bench, sources said.

Also read: Pre-Olympic: Sebastián Saucedo sends a message after not winning the Olympic ticket with the United States

The trial will thus conclude a long case that began in the summer of 2014, when Axel Angot, a technician whom Valbuena asked for help with his mobile phone, obtained a video with sexual content in which that player appeared with his partner.

The indictment claims that Angot and his friend Mustapha Zouaoui contacted the footballer in June 2015 to demand money in exchange for not releasing the images. However, Valbuena refused to pay and reported the facts to the police.

Meanwhile, the alleged blackmailers contacted another player, Djibril Cissé, to convince Valbuena that he should pay. As they were unsuccessful, they turned to Karim Zenati, Benzema’s childhood friend, to obtain the Madridista’s mediation.

BENZEMA WILL BE JUDGED

for the Valbuena case next

October 20-22 at Versailles. KARIM, in his stories: “Let’s go.

THE FARCE WILL FINALLY END “. See you at 15:10 in #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/nF0aX7yzIv – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 30, 2021

On October 5, 2015, during a concentration of the French team, Benzema went to Valbuena’s room and recommended that he pay to avoid problems.

Benzema maintains that he gave him advice from a friend, but the accusation considers that it was a measure of pressure, for which he was charged on November 5, 2018 with a crime of complicity in blackmail.

According to AFP reports, Karim Benzema will be tried on October 20-22 for the sextape with Mathieu Valbuena. The Real Madrid forward is charged with an alleged crime of being an accomplice in the attempt to blackmail the Olympiacos player. pic.twitter.com/Ay5H8O53lG – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) March 30, 2021

On January 7, the Versailles prosecution finally decided to bring the Madrid attacker to trial. The 33-year-old footballer has not been called up to the French national team since late 2015, when the case broke out.

Given his great form in recent weeks, the French media have once again argued about whether or not national coach Didier Deschamps should back down from his decision not to call him up.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content