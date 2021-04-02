Real Madrid: Karim Benzema was voted the best player of the month in La Liga

The French forward of the Real Madrid Karim Benzema was voted the best LaLiga Santander player in March, the month in which he extended his scoring streak by scoring five goals in the three games he played.

LaLiga recognizes Benzema’s moment by rewarding him with the award for best player of the month of March, in which he played three of the four Real Madrid games and scored all of them.

He was decisive when rescuing a point in the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano (1-1), he signed two goals to defeat Elche (2-1) and repeated a double in Vigo against Celta (1-3) .

Benzema is fighting to be the top scorer in the league championship, with 17 goals in the 24 games he has played, two from the Uruguayan from Atlético de Madrid Luis Suárez and six from the Argentine from Barcelona Lionel Messi.

On February 9, an endless scoring streak began. He has scored in his last six games with Real Madrid, five in the League and one in the Champions League.

In the Spanish championship he equaled former Real Madrid striker Carlos Santillana in his last match at Balaídos with 186 goals and is already the eleventh scorer in the history of the League.

