Real Madrid: Karim Benzema the terror of Athletic Bilbao and the key to the LaLiga title

In three days the French Karim Benzema He will face the two teams he has scored the most in his career. Against Granada he fulfilled his statistics and participated in the win that keeps Real Madrid in the pulse for the title. On San Mamés he wants to extend his good streak against Athletic who he endorsed three goals in his last two games.

He is the great offensive benchmark for Real Madrid with 22 goals in one of the best scoring seasons of his career. The Madrid options to defend the league crown depend on Benzema’s inspiration.

Of his goals to the six of Casemiro, five of Marco Asensio or four of Luka Modric, there is an abyss that shows that he was not accompanied this season in a decisive facet to aspire to big titles. Real Madrid need an attacking partner and will bet heavily on the market.

Before there are two games left and if Benzema met again on Thursday with the team against which he exhibits the best scoring average, a Granada that scored fourteen goals in 16 games, in San Mamés he wants to make Athletic his favorite victim. He has scored fourteen goals in 23 games. One triplet and two doublets.

And except for the last one, who could not lift the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup last January, whenever he scored, in eight games, Real Madrid emerged victorious.

Benzema is LaLiga Santander’s second top scorer, surpassed only by Argentine Leo Messi, intractable with his 29 targets. The French forward of Real Madrid needs five shots to score and his impact on the game goes beyond his punch. He is among the top league assistants, with eight passes on goal, surpassed only in his team by the German Toni Kroos.

