Real Madrid: Karim Benzema ‘leaves Cristiano Ronaldo on the ground’ since his departure to Juventus in 2018

Since the separation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, the player who has taken that position as the emotional and soccer leader of the ‘Blancos’ is Karim Benzema. The French player has scored an average of almost 50% of the goals of the ‘Merengues’ in these almost three seasons since the Portuguese crack left for Juventus and is the footballer in which the Vikings cling to aspire to a title this season, be it La Liga or the Champions League.

And apparently, from the individual level, there has not been a great difference between the two players according to their numbers. In fact, the conclusion is that Benzema has left Cristiano Ronaldo on the ground, since he has scored more goals on the move not counting Benzema penalties, than the Portuguese crack in these almost three seasons since he left Real Madrid to go to the Juventus.

Karim Benzema, in these last three seasons (2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021), has scored more goals without counting penalties than Cristiano Ronaldo, with a total of 72 goals for ‘Gato’, while ‘ Comandante ‘has scored 67 goals.

In addition, Benzema has also given more assists than Cristiano, since he has given 28 while CR7 only 22. In turn, it takes Benzema less minutes to score a goal or give a goal pass than Ronaldo, since he scores or gives an assist every 110 minutes, while the Portuguese needs 120, 10 more than the French striker.

These numbers are eloquent and clearly reflect that Benzema today is a much more self-sufficient footballer, capable of generating his own goals and who can also do better to his teammates by giving them passes to goal, without counting the penalty kicks, taking in Note that Benzema does not kick them in Madrid since those are for Sergio Ramos and Ronaldo if he is the official collector of Juventus.

For now, and although it is advantageous to mention it, Real Madrid is still alive in the Champions League and will face Liverpool And it has real options of also being able to win La Liga with Karim Benzema as the attack flag, quite the opposite of Juventus than with Cristiano Ronaldo are already out of the Champions League and in Serie A it is very difficult for him to continue fighting for the championship.

