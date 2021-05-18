Real Madrid: Karim Benzema gave the Marengues the last league title against Villarreal

The Villarreal will close the League this Sunday with a visit to Real Madrid after a double by Karim Benzema last season meant his second consecutive defeat in this confrontation and also the title for the Madrid team, which is again at stake to win LaLiga in the visit of the Castellón team.

Both teams met on matchday 37 of the last championship, the penultimate, and a defensive error by Sofian Chakla allowed Modric to generate a goal that the French striker ended up signing in the middle of the first half.

Already in the second half, the defender Groguet committed a penalty that Sergio Ramos first shot short for Benzema to finish off and then, after the referee annulled it for entering players early, it was directly the Frenchman who transformed the maximum penalty at 2- 0.

A goal by Vicente Iborra, with seven minutes remaining, opened the door to a tie but two extraordinary saves by Courtois prevented it.

In that encounter they played on behalf of the local Courtois; Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez), Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos (Isco), Modric (Fede Valverde); Rodrygo (Marco Asensio), Hazard (Vinicius) and Benzema.

Asenjo did it for the visitors; Mario, Pau Torres, Sofian, Quintillà: Anguissa (Manu Trigueros), Moi Gómez (Santi Cazorla), Rubén Peña (Bruno Soriano), Morlanes (Iborra), Samu Chukwueze (Ontiveros) and Gerard Moreno.

That was the second defeat in a row for Villarreal in the League at the Real Madrid field and the fourteenth it suffered in its twenty visits to the Madrid team in the League.

The six games that complete the balance are divided into five draws, the last in 2016-17, and a single victory for Villarreal, which won 0-1 in the 2017-18 campaign with a goal from Pablo Fornals in the absence of four minutes to the end of the game.

