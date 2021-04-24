Real Madrid: Karim Benzema dreams of returning to the French National Team

Karim Benzema “wants to go back” to play with the French team and the one who prevents him is not Didier Deschamps but the president of the French football federation, Nöel le Graëtsaid the historical representative of the player of the Real Madrid, Karim Djaziri, in an interview with RMC.

“Didier (Deschamps) and Karim had a very close relationship, father-son. He was like his son, his boy,” explained Benzema’s representative until 2018, to argue that his absence in the calls for the “bleus” was not It is due to a disagreement between the coach and the attacker.

“If Deschamps has a problem with someone he calls him, Karim has never called him,” Djaziri added.

L’ancien agent de Karim #Benzema will declare that Didier Deschamps et l’attaquant avaient une relation “père-fils”. (RMC) Il aussi confirmed that Karim Benzema will return to Équipe de France: “Bien sûr. (…) Il est prêt depuis six ans. Ça fait six ans qu’il attend.” pic.twitter.com/JnlHqNjlTb – Actu Bleus ⭐⭐ (@actubleus_) April 23, 2021

The absence of Benzema with the “bleus” dates back to 2015, when the scandal of his alleged participation in the blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena with the threat of spreading a video of him of a sexual nature he separated him from the selection.

In 2016, it was rumored that he would be called up to play the Eurocup, but finally Deschamps did not do it

Benzema responded to the decision with statements in which he accused the coach of “having yielded to pressure from a racist part of France” that did not want him in the national team, which became world champion in 2018, without Real’s “9” Madrid.

“In 2017, Karim told me to call Le Graët to arrange a meeting with Deschamps to clarify things, but he (Le Graët) did not want to,” the agent said.

Despite Djaziri’s words, in France the relationship between the Madrid forward and the French coach is seen as deteriorating. In fact, Deschamps said in January this year that he “does not forget” what happened and that he cannot “forgive Benzema” for things that affect his “name” and his “family.”

The French coach will give the call for the European Championship in May, in which again there will be expectations about whether he will finally call Benzema, international on 81 occasions in which he scored 27 goals.

For his part, the top scorer of Real Madrid this season has on the horizon the trial for his participation in the alleged blackmail of Valbuena: it will be held from October 20 to 21 and the accusation asks him for five years in prison and a 75,000 fine euros.

