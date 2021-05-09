Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona denounce ‘pressure’ and ‘threats’ from UEFA

The Real Madrid, the Barcelona and the Juventus of Turin issued a statement denouncing “pressure” and “threats” from UEFA for the creation of the Super League, recalling that the courts have already ruled on “any action that may penalize the founding clubs” and ask “to debate, with due respect, without totally intolerable pressures. “

The three founding clubs of the Superliga responded through a statement to the one issued by UEFA, denouncing in its first point “pressure, threats and offenses” to abandon the project and their “responsibility and right to provide solutions to the football ecosystem through concrete proposals resulting from constructive dialogue “.

They describe what happened as “unacceptable in a state of law” and recall that “the Courts have already ruled on the Super League project, ordering FIFA and UEFA, categorically, to refrain while the judicial procedure is being processed, to carry out any action that could penalize the founding clubs “. They understand, in this way, that “the appearance of good law of said initiative” is recognized.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus assure in a second point that the Super League was designed by twelve clubs (these three plus Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Milan) “with the aim of providing solutions to the unsustainable situation “that the world of football is going through, the result of” deep concern at the current socio-economic situation “and understanding as” essential to undertake structural reforms aimed at guaranteeing the sustainability “of the beautiful game.

Despite the fact that since April 18, the twelve founding clubs announced the creation of the Super League and their “desire to establish a communication channel with UEFA and FIFA, with a constructive spirit and collaboration between the parties” and recall that the new competition “would only take place if it was recognized by UEFA or FIFA or if, by virtue of the applicable legal system, it was recognized as a competition compatible for all purposes with the continuity of the founding clubs in their respective national competitions”, they reveal that the The agencies’ response has been “to refuse to establish any adequate communication channel.”

They defend in their statement the objective of creating the Super League “to provide financial stability to the entire European football family”, the commitment “to pay annual solidarity payments that multiply those offered by UEFA”, as well as “the obligation to reinforce the rules of financial sustainability by creating a clear, transparent and effective control system verified by experts “.