Real Madrid: Jules Koundé the desire of the Merengues to replace Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid are experiencing the key moments of the 2020/2021 season where they are still fighting for LaLiga, however, they do not divert their gaze from the future, as the Merengues are already beginning to build their squad with David Alaba tied up in the defensive saga and they go for another transfer market heavy.

Jules Koundé, the central of the Seville He would be the chosen one, after his last seasons with the Spanish team, it is precisely Madrid that will face his prospect, where both teams are still looking for the title.

The interest is clear and even the player himself has accepted that he would like to play with the Merengues, but without yet a formal enclosure and offer, things remain far apart.

According to information from the newspapers Brand Y ACE from the Spanish capital, published that within the merengue agenda was Koundé, as a first option or Pau Torres, the young man from Villarreal who has surprised with his good performances.

In addition to the imminent departure of Sergio Ramos, at Real Madrid they also hope to sell Raphael Varane in the next market. The World Champion with France in 2018 has fallen below his level and within the entire deck of defenders, Militao and Nacho are above him.

