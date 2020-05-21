Little by little, it seems that the light of James Rodríguez in Real Madrid goes out, his return from Bayern was illusory at first but the injuries and Zinedine Zidane were reducing it. Of course, the coronavirus crisis, far from bringing you bad news at a sports level, could offer you a new opportunity.

I don’t know

In statements given to the ‘Marca’ newspaper, Zidane shed light on what will come for the team once La Liga returns and secondary players like James Rodríguez see a light on their way.

And is that the conditions are given: possible replacement, rule of five changes per game, need for titles and a tight schedule are the factors that make the Colombian midfielder dream.

There are eleven days left for the Spanish league to end, the idea is to start in June (there is nothing confirmed yet) and finish as quickly as possible. The problem for the teams is that several players will not reach 100% due to the stoppage due to quarantine and certain injuries, hardly logical, resuming activity.

In this sense, the goals of the merengue team are clear: “We are going to prepare to finish the season well, we are missing eleven games (league) and the important thing is to give everything to win something.” Of course, to check a title it is necessary to have all the players or it will be impossible.

I don’t know

Precisely for this reason, James and the other substitutes will have their “quarter hour” to demonstrate why they should have more opportunities. The Colombian must take advantage.

I don’t know

– Replacement and loading of matches

I don’t know

In the middle of the field, the competition for the 16th is Isco, Marco Asensio and maybe Luka Modric. Above, on the wings, it is more difficult because there are Vinicius, Hazard who is slowly recovering, Rodrygo, Lucas Vázquez and Gareth Bale’s unknown.

In this order of ideas, it is inevitable that James can have starts considering the number of games in such a short time. Throughout the contest he only played 341 minutes, something minimal considering Isco’s 873 or Modric’s 1355; item that provides it with a larger oxygen tank for the hard days ahead.

– Five changes

It is certainly the biggest advantage. The replacement will be vital when facing the matches, regardless of the result. If he needs points, James offers goals, assists and direct play; In case of defending the result, it offers you management, possession and, one would expect, sacrifice.

– Need for titles

In this sense, the midfielder of the National Team has plenty of arguments to contribute to the local tournament: hierarchy, conditions and above all hunger for glory. Either as a starter (four times) or entering from the bank (three times), he has tried to demonstrate that desire to Zidane.

The League leads Barcelona by one point over Madrid, a minimum difference of 33 units in dispute. James, unlike Isco, Asensio and Modric himself, can contribute more in the last third of attack. Not surprisingly, he has more goals (29) and assists (28) throughout La Liga than his competitors.

With this, James is excited about the possibility of adding minutes in the final stretch of the Spanish championship and thus burning his last cartridges to convince ‘Zizou’. More ‘papaya’ can not ask.

.