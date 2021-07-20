Real Madrid: Jam in the exit operation

The Real Madrid has assumed that another year without signings is coming. The idea is to bring Mbapp and if you can’t this year be the next one. But beyond the PSG forward, at least so far, there is no intention of going to the market. And more while there are still plenty of players. Today, there are 28 players in the squad with the departure of Brahim already Ancelotti is more in favor of working with 23 players although they can register up to 25. The Italian prefers not to fill the quota and pull one of the homegrown players and avoid situations like the one Zidane experienced, who was already complaining that the workforce was very large.

From the list, there seem to be no cases that have an easy solution. Many players who are in the market do not have offers due to their salary or the crisis and it is difficult to give them an exit. They are especially concerned the cases of Jovic, Bale, Isco or Mariano, once Marcelo it is already certain that it stays. On the contrary, some that will have a market like Valverde or Vincius they enter into the club’s plans. These are the most urgent cases:

Jovic wants to stay:

Madrid paid 70 million for this signing and ended up leaving on loan to Eintracht last season. The Milan might be interested in an assignment. The player wants to stay but this year has not started on the right foot either. He has been injured for a week and it is difficult to convince Carletto. The objective of the club continues to be to do business with the Serbian this summer: to deposit a good amount of money for his transfer and to release another very high token. However, this move is proving more difficult than expected.

Bale, between ending his contract and retirement:

Madrid has assumed that in the case of the gals it will not make money. The player, in addition, occupies a community extra place unless the current law changes and they are already as foreigners Militao, Vincius and Rodrygo. So if he returns, one of these four players will have to be left without a first team record, assuming that Kubo he is going to leave again on loan. How i progressed BRANDBale was considering the withdrawal, but the club will have to liquidate the contract and it is 15 million net. Doing so will remove a extra-community. A second exit to the Premier seems complicated after the experience in the Tottenham. Ancelotti has made it clear that if he is motivated he can count on him.

Isco wins integers:

Another case that is no longer so clear. When the season started, he was on the transfer list. The club wanted a transfer and get rid of another elevated card taking into account its little prominence in recent seasons. But there has hardly been any movement and the player seems to want to make up for lost time with Ancelotti, which counted on him in his first stage. He is being one of the highlights in these first weeks of training and the Italian highlighted his attitude along with that of the rest of the veterans as Carvajal, Lucas or Marcelo.

Ceballos is not clear:

The player has confessed in MARCA that he has the same options of winning the position with Ancelotti as with Zidane. He is clear that if they are not going to count on him, he prefers to find another way out and speak with Ancelotti upon his return from the Games to find out his plans and decide.

Mariano, another summer on the starting ramp:

Madrid have not been able to find a destination for the striker in each summer market despite the fact that they have made it clear that he would not have minutes. He has a very high chip and has always preferred to stay in Waders even though he knows he’s not going to play much. And the situation does not seem to have changed much in this new market.

Vallejo, central room or exit:

He did not have many options to continue in Madrid, but the departure of Varane may leave him as a central quarter although the club can choose to leave that position for one of the two youth players that it wants to count on in case of emergency such as Chust and Gila.

Hazard, only if a good offer comes in:

The Belgian is no longer untouchable, although it seems difficult to find a destination for him because he cost more than a hundred million and has one of the highest chips in the squad. The player, moreover, does not want to move because he says he is in debt to the club and wants to show that he can play for Madrid. It’s been two years of disappointments and injuries, but Ancelotti is going to try to get the best out of him even though Zidane He could not do it and was his great supporter. Returning to the Premier would be the only option.