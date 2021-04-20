“Real Madrid is the candidate to win the ‘Champions'”

04/20/2021 at 2:14 PM CEST

The coach of Cádiz, Alvaro Cervera, warned about Wednesday’s game against Real Madrid that the set of Zinedine Zidane “He is the candidate to win the ‘Champions'” and that the madridistas will come to Ramón de Carranza “with the mentality of staying alive in the fight for LaLiga.”

Cervera He said at a press conference that he does not agree with those who think that Real Madrid is not at its best, after drawing last matchday with Getafe (0-0), as he recalled that they were missing key players such as “Casemiro, Nacho or Kroos“.

“It seems to me a great team. In tomorrow’s game the dynamics will go more towards them than towards us. We will try to change that dynamic as much as possible,” said the Cadista coach.

In addition, he took it for granted that the Whites “will have the ball & rdquor ;, while Cádiz will” defend “and, when he can steal the ball” or they fail “, they will try to” hurt him “, since against a rival like Madrid does not imagine his team “going out to pressure the opposite field or leaving spaces”.

The coach of the Cadiz team argued that Real Madrid “handles the ball very well & rdquor; and their players “have a lot of quality & rdquor ;, so one of the premises of the premises will be to try to” have the ball “where they do not” cause damage & rdquor; and force the ball on grounds where his team can.

In the first round, Cádiz gave the bell and won 1-0 at Real Madrid. “We have seen the game again and it has nothing to do with it. The game against Getafe and now against Barcelona and Liverpool, playing against, is more dangerous than having the ball, “he said.Cervera He also regretted that “it is not easy to prepare a match after having played two days ago & rdquor ;, after having received Celta last Saturday (0-0), although he was resigned about that situation:” the calendar is made like this, we have to face it and we will see what changes we can make & rdquor ;, he said.

The Cadista technician also praised Zidane, of whom he emphasized that he seems to be “a very simple person”.

“He is a legend, a spectacular coach. He encourages his players a lot; I think he is an endearing guy. We are different, because one trains Real Madrid and I train Cádiz. In his style, I like him as a coach,” he stressed.