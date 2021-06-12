Real Madrid: Iker Casillas “pray” for the continuity of Sergio Ramos with the Merengues

The exporter of the Spanish soccer team and Real Madrid, Iker Casillas, has ruled in favor of Sergio Ramos continuing in the white club, although it specifies that the decision corresponds to the two parties involved in the renewal, or not, of the Sevillian footballer.

Boxes He made these statements this Friday in Ávila, after attending the inauguration in Ávila of the “Cruyff Court Fundación Iker Casillas”, free-use football fields for children and young people, promoted by the Cruyff Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation.

Also read: Tigers: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

When asked about the lack of agreement between the Real Madrid and Ramos, the former goalkeeper has referred to the Madrid defender as a “very valuable” player and “one of the best in the world”, although he has specified that “you also have to know the position of the club”, something that he has said not to know from the Foundation.

“Let’s hope that for the good of football, the two can come to understand each other to reach a point of union, so that everyone can be happy,” argued Íker Casillas, after noting that he is “totally oblivious to what is happening” .

When asked again about who loses the most, in the case of not reaching an agreement, Casillas replied: “I lose, I like football, I like that Sergio Ramos is at Real Madrid and I would like him to be there now. “.

Sergio Ramos now wants to accept the club’s offer for his renewal, for one year with a 10% discount on his contract. Would you be renewed?

RT: YES

❤️ LIKE: NO pic.twitter.com/H7uOp5owpG – Real Madrid (@realmadridnote) June 9, 2021

“It is a decision between the club and him,” insisted the Real Madrid exporter, who said that both parties “have to understand each other.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content