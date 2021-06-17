Real Madrid: Iker Casillas backs Carlo Ancelotti’s return to the white bench

Iker Casillas, an exporter for Real Madrid and the Spanish soccer team, considers that the return of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid is “successful” and “very good on the part of the club.”

“Carlo is a person who already knows the house well, he was there for six years and I think he comes up with some very good ideas regarding the club,” he said in an interview with LaLiga. “I think it’s very good from the club,” he added.

Regarding the end of the LaLiga season, the former captain of the white team declared: “It has been more exciting than the previous season. Until the last three or four days we had four teams that could fight for the title and that confirms that it is a powerful league and where there is a lot of competition “. “Unfortunately for the Madridistas there could not have been that miracle, but it is true that it has been exciting,” he said.

Absolutely false that he has given some statements to this magazine. The lack of ethics on the part of this medium is shocking. I demand a quick rectification from the director. https://t.co/KGCxxS6Kiw – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) June 16, 2021

“A league that is not that competitive, I think it’s boring. The important thing for the player and for LaLiga is that there be competitiveness,” he said.

Casillas said that during the summer “surely there will be movements” and that until the beginning of the next season “we will not be able to glimpse what will happen next season.” “I hope and wish that Real Madrid will be champions again, that it will be a disputed league and that the fans return to the stadiums, which is where they have to be.”

Atletico Madrid’s Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak was chosen as the best player of the season by LaLiga. Regarding the choice of a goalkeeper as the best player, the Madrid native was blunt: “Yes he deserves it, why shouldn’t the figure of the goalkeeper be admired? He has had a sensational season and has been a very important asset for him. Atlético will win the title. “

In relation to Euro 2020, Casillas sees a team in France “with a lot of weight”: “Line by line they have very good players and now they have more experience. France, for now, is a lot of France.”

