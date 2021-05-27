Real Madrid: Hugo Sánchez is ‘candidate’ by the fans to lead the meringues

Zinedine Zidane is officially off the bench Real Madrid, after not getting a single title for the white institution, Floretino Pérez will look for the ideal replacement to face the 2021/2022 season and return to the You meringues to the protagonist plane.

Given this, the fans began to nominate their favorites to replace Zinedine Zidane, however, the name that always sounds for Real Madrid, even from his own mouth, is that of Hugo Sanchez.

Internet users are ironic with the arrival of Hugo Sánchez, who has repeatedly run for the position in a team where he won everything and was Pentapichichi.

Zinedine Zidane said goodbye for the second time to the Real Madrid bench, from which he is leaving, still with one year on his contract, with a record of 11 titles in 263 games as head of the team; which means an average of one trophy every almost 24 games (23.9).

Among the serious candidates for Real Madrid sound, Marcelo Gallardo, Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri, Nuno Espirito Santo and Joachim Low among others.

