In Real Madrid do not want to neglect the issue of transfers from next season. Although until now there has been a salary cut of 12.5% ​​to all first-team players, that does not mean that the directive that Florentino Pérez presides over does not have money for hiring..

For the beginning of this season, Real Madrid took over the services of Brazilian Éder Militao from Porto. However, meringues want to have Dayot Upamecano and as they see that this operation with Leipzig is complicated, his sights slowly focus on Gabriel.

As detailed this Wednesday by the newspaper AS through its digital edition, Real Madrid welcomes the possible incorporation of Gabriel, a 22-year-old young Brazilian central defender who currently plays for Lille. Your transfer is conditioned to Upamecan I didn’t get to the ‘White House’.

Will Gabriel be given to Madrid?

“Its current appraisal stands at 20 million euros and is a more affordable price. The obstacle to would be the question of the passport, a problem that Madrid is trying to accelerate with Vinicius to free that place from outside the community, ”is what the aforementioned Spanish media mentions.

In the 2019-20 season of the French league that ended with PSG champion, Gabriel more than 2,000 with the Lille shirt, being one of the best players on his team. Will it reach the Real Madrid?

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is already training at Juventus under the orders of technical director Maurizio Sarri. After going through a new quarantine – now in Turin, ‘CR7’ took the looks ahead of the Series A restart.

