Real Madrid: Hazard surrenders to Ancelotti and hopes to resurface with the Italian

Belgium’s captain and Real Madrid striker, Eden Hazard, declared this Wednesday that he does not know personally the new coach of the white club, Carlo Ancelotti, but that he has very good references from the Italian coach and believes that they can do “great things together”.

“Everyone in Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club. With this group he won the ‘Champions’ and knows many players. We know that he is a very experienced coach. He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together” Hazard said in an interview with public broadcaster RTBF.

The Real Madrid winger, who came to the club two seasons ago with Zinedine Zidane on the bench and has lived two seasons without continuity due to suffering numerous injuries, said that he has not dealt face to face with Ancelotti but that he has heard from him that “it is a very nice guy who just wants to win. “

“And that is what we all want. We will have the opportunity to work together. It is good for me,” he added from the Belgian concentration in the town of Tubize, south of Brussels, to prepare for the Eurocup.

Last Monday, in his first press conference with the national team and given the rumors about his possible departure from the club this summer, Hazard had assured that he did not see himself “outside of Real Madrid” and that he planned to fulfill the three-year contract that they fit.

“We all know that the first years have been bad. Now I have to think about the Eurocup and then be perfect for the club next year,” he said.

On Zidane, who announced last week that he was leaving Real Madrid, Hazard said today that “being close to him every day as Madrid coach was the best.”

“They have nothing better than being trained by your idol,” Hazard added.

The captain of the “Red Devils” will not play this Thursday the friendly that Belgium will play against Greece in Brussels, to continue recovering his best level, but he will have 45 minutes in the other friendly on Sunday against Croatia, as announced this Wednesday by the coach , Roberto Martínez.

“The feelings are beginning to return and now you just have to go back to the field a little and touch the ball. The season has been complicated individually (…). A change of scenery can do me good. I am happy to be back with the whole group because it has been a long time since I played for the national team, “concluded Hazard, who has not played a game with Belgium since December 2019.

