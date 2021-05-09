Real Madrid: Hazard apologizes to Zidane and his teammates and “begs” for another chance

The belgian Eden Hazard he apologized in the locker room to his coach Zinedine Zidane and all his teammates, after the laughs he exchanged with several Chelsea players after Real Madrid was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

“Hazard knows what he has to do on the pitch and he is going to do it, we spoke the other day after the game to say that he apologized for the reaction, with me, with the club, with the players. It’s over and we have to focus. in football that is most important for us and the end of the season, “said Zidane at a press conference.

The French coach regretted the circumstances that have caused Hazard did not succeed after two years in the Real Madrid and saw his apology well on social networks.

“He has apologized for the other day and has done well, it was not his intention to hurt anyone and he said so. He is a Real Madrid player and he will compete for Real Madrid,” he said.

“All the players reach the heart of Real Madrid, it is true that at the moment it has not been possible to see the Hazard that people want to see but I think he will take it forward. It is a complicated moment because of everything that has happened but he has a contract and he wants to succeed here. I hope that soon he will show what he is as a player, “he added.

