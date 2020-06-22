Quality Sport Images / .
With much suffering, and with arbitration controversy, the Real Madrid yesterday got a victory against the Real society in the Reale Arena (1-2) that places him leader LaLiga thanks to the puncture of the Barcelona in Seville (0-0). And between now and the end of the season, the outlook (for the moment) has changed radically for the Zidane team.
And he has done it for good. Right now, the whites transmit better sensations than the azulgrana and most importantly, they have the advantage of being first. Honestly, the arbitration element I don’t think was decisive last night. As much you could discuss the goal annulled to Januzaj, but that is at the discretion of the referee and say that it is Merino’s positional offside, which is what was whistled, It is not a mistake of the referee.
But we are going with that which moves so much in life, the sensations. Real Madrid has returned with great force after the break and that cannot be discussed. He has won two very powerful rivals like the Real Sociedad and Valencia (3-0) and above all, has shown very long phases of a very good game. And if that was not enough, rotations have not affected too much to the ZIdane team.
Hazard did not play yesterday and Madrid did not miss him; Marcelo and Mendy rotate interchangeably, just like Vinicius and Rodrygo. In the middle of the field, Valverde and Casemiro are two lungs that give much respite to Kroos and Modric. To make matters worse, Zizou tries to recover James and Mariano for the cause. A cause that a Asensio at the key moment and it seems that with a good level. Ultimately, the white arsenal is loaded for this month of bustle that awaits you.
If with that they didn’t have enough, Even the calendar seems more favorable to whites than to their eternal rival. It is true that there is no public and that factor will not influence when playing away from home, and It is also true that the teams in the lower zone in the last days they are very hungry and are more dangerous.
However, on paper, the most complicated matches that are left for whites are the Athletic de Bilbao and the the Villarreal. The rest are against teams that they already defeated in the first round and most could come without much at stake (Majorca apart). Instead, Barcelona must visit Villarreal himself, but to that must add the game against him Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Celtic, who has spent 4 years without winning away from home. All ‘running’ in the next 4 days.
Say this in a league as unpredictable as the current one, in which any team can ‘wet’ the ears of the greats (as already seen in fact) it’s risky. Despite everything, today and with this panorama, Real Madrid have the league in their hands.