“Real Madrid has come out to die and we have come to play”

04/11/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius criticized his players’ lack of hunger in classic against Real Madrid (85-87), in which the team blAnco, in his opinion, “has come out to die” and his team “to play.”

“They have come out to die and we to play. These are two different things. I have not done my job well, but it is also a bit difficult when you have to motivate your players in a classic. We are very disappointed. We have not given the level that is needed for a classic, it is a lesson to learn “, he said at the post-match press conference.

For the Lithuanian coach Real Madrid deserved the final result because “they wanted to win more and went out to die”, something that translated into “looking for luck” in a last minute in which Barça was about to overcome a deficit of nine points.

Team irregularity

In any case, ‘Saras’ regretted the irregularity of his players who, according to criticism, are motivated depending on the game they play: “We choose the games we want to play in and that is very serious.”

And I add: “We are in the process of building something and if we want to build, we have to do it from the mindset and effort and now we are very irregular. We know we can do better, but we don’t do it every day. “

Jasikevicius was also very self-critical of his work, insisting that he may not know how to motivate his players. “When Barça begins to die on the court, it is very difficult to beat, but now we are very irregular,” he concluded

Oriola: “We gave a bad image”

For its part, the captain of Barça, Pierre Oriola, acknowledged that “we cannot face matches like this with the little attitude and enthusiasm that we have put into it. We played a bad game in general lines, although we have not lost face to the game.

“We have made many mistakes throughout the game, without rhythm, it seemed like it was just any game when it was a Classic. The victory was important to get closer to first place and now we can practically rule it out, “he said.

“I think we have already had enough wake-up calls, with rest and without a very high physical load.to. Every Classic is important, whatever is at stake, and we also play for our hobby. The truth is that the image has been very bad, “he concluded.