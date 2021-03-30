Real Madrid gives up Raphael Varane; Manchester United awaits you with ‘open arms’

Real Madrid would lose the French defender Raphael varane this summer because he had no intention of renewing his contract with the ‘Merengues’ and his destiny would be with Manchester United.

According to information revealed by Eduardo Inda at the Chiringuito de Jugones, Varane would only have one year left on his contract with Real Madrid, so to get some money he would sell it this summer and his destination would be the Premier League with Manchester United.

As detailed in the information, Varane would be very upset by the treatment he has received, after the elimination in the Champions League last season against Manchester City, where he considers that he has been unfair to him.

“At Real MADRID they take it for granted that VARANE is leaving. If he does, he will probably go to M. UNITED,” Inda revealed in El Chiringuito.

“VARANE considers that it has been UNFAIR WITH HIM since the elimination before the CITY,” added Inda.

Raphael Varane is a real Madrid legend. The French defender has won a total of 17 titles, including 4 Champions League, 3 Spanish Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 1 King’s Cup and 2 Spanish Super Cup.

