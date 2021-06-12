Real Madrid: Gianluigi Buffon rejects FC Barcelona and awaits an offer from the meringues

Knowing that he will not start in either of the two biggest teams in La Liga in Spain, the experienced Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, would have rejected an alleged offer from FC Barcelona for the following season, as he would be waiting for an offer from the Real Madrid to have one last chance to conquer the UEFA champions league.

According to the publication of the Fichajes.net site, the historic goalkeeper of the Italian National Team and legend of Juventus de Turin, wants to exhaust all the possibilities to land at Real Madrid in this transfer market, since he has in mind to conquer the Champions League with Ancelotti box.

Buffon, who already confirmed his retirement from Juventus this summer, has sounded strong to continue his career at historic clubs such as AC Milan and Roma in Italy, as well as Boca Juniors in Argentina.

However, Buffon has stated that he has received several attractive proposals, but has not wanted to rush, so he will continue to wait for more offers.

According to reports from the Spanish newspaper Sport, FC Barcelona would have already presented an offer to Gigi to be Ter Stegen’s substitute goalkeeper for next season, which he has not accepted immediately, so it is speculated that Buffon expects a call from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid could run out of Andriy Lunin for the following season, so Buffon believes it possible that Carleto Ancelotti can bet on his services, since the signing of the veteran goalkeeper would be at zero cost, guaranteeing safety at the merengue goal.

