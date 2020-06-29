Perez Meca / MB Media / .
Shift this week for matchday 33 of our league. On this occasion, the current and brand new solo leader, he Real Madridwill receive the visit of one of the revelation teams of the league (or and less revelation this year if possible) as is the Getafe. A difficult match for Zidane’s men against a set in European positions who always plays in a very rocky and orderly manner. These are the Data that you are most interested in knowing about the match:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Real Madrid-Getafe? The match will take place this Thursday, July 2, 2020, starting at 10pm Spanish time (3pm in Mexico, 5pm in Argentina)
Where is Real Madrid-Getafe? It will take place at the Alfredo Di Stéfano in the sports city of the white team. Due to COVID-19 and as a security measure, once again, it will be played behind closed doors.
On which TV channel does Real Madrid-Getafe broadcast? To be able to see it in Spain we will have to follow it through Movistar LaLiga, in Mexico by Sky HD and in Argentina through ESPN2 Sur. Here you have all the programming of the meeting.
How can I see Real Madrid-Getafe online? As always, in Spain we will be able to follow it via streaming through MiTele Plus, in Mexico with Blue To Go Video Everywhere and in Argentina thanks to ESPN Play Sur
What was the last result between Real Madrid and Getafe?
Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid (4/1/2020)
LAST NEWS
Real Madrid
– The whites continue with their immaculate streak after the break and on Sunday they won by the minimum to Spanish (0-1) to position themselves as solo leaders and achieve his 5th victories in 5 matches.
Mission accomplished for Real Madrid! He beat Colista Espanyol with just enough (Calleri entered the ST) and is now the only leader of #LaLigaxESPN. Casemiro’s goal was decisive, after a pass with a cleat and a spout by Benzema to win 1-0 and take 2 points advantage over Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/xda0BIsNEV
– SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 28, 2020
– As if that were not enough, they receive a auspicious rival like Getafe. Apart from the azulones not going through their best moment, Real Madrid are very bad at visiting. They have played 14 times, they have won only 1, lost 12 and the last 10 consecutively. Last year they played on Matchday 1 and fell (2-0)
TF-Images / .
– For Thursday’s Zidane game recovers Modric and Mendy, sanctioned against Espanyol. Will not be able to count due to injury neither with Lucas, nor with Nacho nor with Jovic
Getafe
– The Azulones are having a wonderful season once again and are very well placed in European positions.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Hazard and Benzema
Getafe: David Soria; Damián Suárez, Djené, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata and Angel
FORECAST 90min
With the good streak of Real Madrid and above all the solidity that they are showing as a team, it seems logical that whites prevail over an opponent who is especially good at them and the one who already thrashed on the first lap (0-3). Zidane surely move some pieces on the XI against Espanyol to give their men rest. For its part, Getafe will come after a tough duel against Real Sociedad and at a time of the season when he is far from his exalted level. The logical thing would be a local victory.
Real Madrid 3-0 Getafe