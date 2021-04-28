Real Madrid Foundation starts selling numbers “27” by David Alaba

The Real Madrid Clinics Foundation, a company that organizes soccer camps for young people throughout Europe, has started promoting in Austria the sale of shirts of the Austrian David Alaba with the number 27.

According to a text message from that foundation to those responsible for the SC Maccabi Vienna club, which is organizing one of those camps this summer, T-shirts are offered with the number and name of the still Bayern Munich defender.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Announcement of the game vs Toronto FC in the Concachampions

“As you may have found out, the Austrian idol David Alaba is about to change to Madrid. That makes us very happy, so we offer shirts with Alaba’s name,” explains Real Madrid Clinics in the message, which Efe had access to in Vienna.

GALACTIC REINFORCEMENT! ⚪ David Alaba is a new Real Madrid player, the full back – Central will arrive for free. At the end of the season he will join the meringues as a free agent and will sign until 2026 Via – Fabrizio Romano pic.twitter.com/u4shSZrLqV – Analysts (@_Analistas) April 21, 2021

“It would be great to share this possibility in your club. Maybe you have some Alaba fans in your ranks,” added the message.

The SC Maccabi Vienna, the only Jewish football club in Austria, will host a Real Madrid Clinics camp from 12 to 16 July for between 50 and 100 boys and girls between 7 and 16 years of age.

Auf der Webseite äußerte man sich wie folgt dazu: „Welcome David Alaba! Wir freuen uns extrem, einen österreichischen Spieler mit Weltklasse-Format bei Real Madrid begrüßen zu dürfen! “Pic.twitter.com/c4Q39dXc6o – FC Bayern München News (@BayernPortal) April 27, 2021

For participants in that camp, putting Alaba’s name on the Real Madrid shirt will cost just 27 euro cents, instead of the usual 10 euros.

The foundation specifies that if Alaba does not use the number 27, the number would be changed for free and if he ends up not signing for the white club, he would also be given the option of choosing the name and number of another Real Madrid footballer.

For months there has been speculation about the possible signing of Alaba, 28, by the white team.

The defender, who has played for the Bavarian team since he was a teenager, ends his contract this summer and would arrive at Madrid without having to pay a transfer.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content