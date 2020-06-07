Real Madrid v Real Betis Sevilla – La Liga Santander | Soccrates Images / .
The year that Real Madrid he won his last league he had a unit A for the important patidos and a B to rotate the holders. This year, and despite being second in the classification, there are some players who are not showing the level expected of them. In this second stage of the competition they have the opportunity to show Zidane that he can count on them.
1. Hazard
Without a doubt, Hazard is the footballer who is most disappointing the fans. The excuse for injuries does not exist, what is more, it is an argument for his criticism. He has spent more time in the infirmary than in the field and that is a continuous burden. He has scored a single goal between League, Cup and Champions. You must change your performances from the first minute of play.
2. Marcelo
Marcelo’s level has been so low this year that, the player who came to replace him in a few years, has become the starter.. Mendy has overtaken the Brazilian despite being one of Zidane’s favorites. If you want to regain your position must improve Much has been seen so far of him.
3. Modric
The Croatian, who is currently the Ballon d’Or, is not even a vision of what came to be last year. Modric is in his last legs as a midfielder for Real Madrid, his drop is evident and, if he wants to play and not see how Valverde is constantly starting, has to improve a lot.
4. James
James Rodríguez returned to Real Madrid and did not leave the direction of Atlético de Madrid due to the summer friendly that the rojiblancos won. He has the opportunity to change Zidane’s idea in this second stage of the competition although it seems complicated.
5. Isco
It is true that he appeared against Manchester City and was one of the best in the team despite the defeat of his team, but Isco must show a very different image than what is seen of him. It has the quality to do it and must change because When he has shown what Real Madrid is capable of, he has become a Champions champion.
6. Bale
In this case we are talking about a player who surely does not feel like changing his current state. He is a spectacular footballer but Bale is tired of winning, which is the worst thing that can happen to a professional. He is looking for a way out, Zidane is already indifferent and that “if he goes out today it will be better than if he does it tomorrow”, from last summer, he continues. Having said that, if he changes his version, Madrid wins a world-class player.