Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez spoke about the future of Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos, captain and defender of Real Madrid, still does not renew his contract with the merengue team and has his future in the air, as he could leave the club at the end of this season.

In an interview with “el Chiringuito”, Florentino Pérez, president of the Real Madrid, made it clear that the meringue box is not going through a good time economically, but this does not mean that it is saying that Bouquets will not continue, as they will analyze the situation of the club at the end of the campaign.

“We are in a very bad situation and nobody puts the money and we have to be realistic, we are all very bad. I have not said that I will not continue. At the moment we are seeing how we arrange the closing of this year and then we will see next year “

Florentino also spoke about Vinicius Jr, who is being talked about could go to PSG in an exchange for Kylian Mbappé, making it clear that the Brazilian forward is non-transferable.

“Vinicius is not for sale, no. Not for sale. It is not touched “

Finally, the president of Real Madrid classified Zinedine Zidane as “the best coach they have ever had”, defending the attitude that the French coach has had in recent months in conferences.

“Zidane is the best coach we have ever had, a legend. He has a personality that happens to me, he can’t stand press conferences. Some are very heavy “

