Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez justifies the European Super League and ‘sentences’ to the Champions League

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, came out in defense and justified the creation of the new European Super League, ensuring that this competition is held to save football as entertainment and because the current UEFA Champions League has gradually lost interest over time and the greats clubs are financially bankrupt over the issue of the pandemic.

During an interview for El Chiringuito de Jugones, Florentino Pérez, also the president of the European Super League, assured that all teams can access the tournament, since it will not be a closed competition and it will be inclusive, in order to save football in a process that the pandemic has accelerated.

“CHAMPIONS HAVE LOST INTEREST. We do this (SUPERLEAGUE) to SAVE FOOTBALL.” FOOTBALL has to EVOLVE. The PANDEMIC has accelerated the PROCESS because we are ALL RUINED, “he explained.

“The SUPERLEAGUE is NOT CLOSED, anyone can ACCESS. We make the SUPERLEAGUE to SAVE FOOTBALL.”, He added.

In addition, Florentino Pérez assured that the players will not be excluded from the national teams nor will they be sanctioned, so that for that matter the players will not have to worry about it.

“FOOTBALL PLAYERS can be QUIET. They will NOT be SANCTIONED without selection. The SUPERLEAGUE is NOT CLOSED, anyone can ACCESS,” he said.

