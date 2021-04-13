Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez is re-elected as president of the Merengues

Florentino Pérez, the only candidate, was proclaimed president of Real Madrid after the deadline established by the Electoral Board, which met this Monday.

In the minutes signed at 00:01 on April 13, the Board, chaired by José Manuel de Carlos Grau, certified: “Not having presented more than one candidacy proclaimed by this Electoral Board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the club’s current bylaws, Mr. Florentino Pérez Rodríguez is proclaimed president of Real Madrid “.

Also read: Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Possible lineups for the second leg in the Champions League

Florentino Pérez will therefore continue as president of Real Madrid for a new term, the sixth, until 2025. In his second stage in the presidency, starting in 2009, Florentino Pérez has always been reelected unopposed.

Florentino Pérez, proclaimed president of Real Madrid until 2025. # RealMadrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 13, 2021

To be an official candidate for the presidency, you must have been a member of the club for at least 20 years and endorse 15 percent of Real Madrid’s budget.

On April 3, coinciding with the match against Eibar, Florentino Pérez completed 1,000 games as president, a position he has held in two different stages (2000-2006 and 2009 until now) in which he has added 26 titles: five Champions League, five Leagues, five Club World Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, four European Super Cups and two King’s Cups.

Florentino Pérez came to office in 2000, in his second contest for the elections, beating Ramón Mendoza. In 2004 he was re-elected and remained in office until his resignation in 2006.

This first stage is remembered for its galactic signings -Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham- and for two Leagues and a European Cup, as more important titles.

Also read: UEFA Champions League: Jürgen Klopp launches hopeful message prior to Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Three years after his resignation after the poor results achieved, the Madrid businessman ran for election again and was proclaimed unopposed president. He returned to make brilliant additions with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kaká and Xabi Alonso to fight against the hegemony of Barcelona trained by Pep Guardiola.

Now, the club is facing a profound remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium that it wants to put “at the forefront” of technology and architecture as a great project while big names like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé appear on the agenda of possible signings.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content