Impressive game that they have given us in the final phase ACB as he Real Madrid As the Valencia Basket. The Whites arrived without the possibility of failing and cemented their triumph in starts of great defensive solidity, masterful defensive rotations in the low post, reaching the point of employing Gaby deck facing Dubljevic and, above all, an immeasurable Facundo Campazzo. The Argentine base was the helm of the meringues, winners 95-90, and finished with 29 points and 11 assists. Quadruple tie at the head of Group B and everything to decide.