Real Madrid Ferland Mendy France National Team Deschamps Eurocup | Spanish League

The Eurocup is approaching little by little, there is a little more than a month left for the ball to roll again in the tournament of European teams. The strategists of each of the national squads begin to prepare their squad list, taking into account pace, physical condition, injuries and eventual coronavirus infections. In the case of France there is already one that would be out of the competition, it all depends on the recovery times.

Ferland Mendy has been the new face of Real Madrid, earning the starter in Zidane’s scheme, above a historical one such as Marcelo. However, the injuries did not allow him to be ready in the auction of the season, even in the Champions League. The Spanish team confirmed that the Frenchman will miss the rest of the season, at least he will not be in the league’s definition.

And it is that in April was where he was absent the most, for a total of five games in that month that made him lose the good continuity and rhythm that he had, being fundamental in the balance and sharp attack of Real Madrid on the left wing.

The medical report of Madrid was a tibial periostitis, pending evolution. Now the concern falls on the French coach, Didier Deschamps, taking into account the proximity that there is for the initial game of the current world champions against Germany in the Eurocup that will be next June 15.

The initial recovery time is estimated to be three weeks, depending on its evolution, it could enter the final list of this year’s European Championship.