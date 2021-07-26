Real Madrid: Ferdinand ‘announces’ Varane’s signing for Manchester United

In the Manchester United They are already rubbing their hands with the imminent signing of Varane, who arrives to give a leap in quality to the defense of the English team. One of the first reactions to the Madridista’s arrival was to Ferdinand River, the legendary defender of the Old Trafford club, who ‘announces’ and endorses the incorporation of French.

Your hierarchy

“What a great signing, what a great player we have signed! It’s great and we did it. I really believe that Varane has been attracted to this United project, which has seemed better than Real Madrid’s. We have signed a player of great prestige and hierarchy, which can give a great balance to United’s defense. His palm is amazing, it is longer than my hand (he jokes) “.

A world top for the United project

“A world-class player arrives. United have been criticized in the past for their transfers, and perhaps rightly so, but this time they have been very firm and successful. They were clear that they wanted this player and they went after him and I think Varane had it clear. Surely the player has told Madrid that he has to go, that it is his project and he has not doubted it. “

Partnership with Maguire

“Varane is a fundamental player for the big games, he has that mentality that Real Madrid has given him, where is a legend. I think the fact that I wanted to come to United is very important, something that was very clear to me from the beginning. We are doing a huge project and I think it will be great with Maguire. It is an ideal complement for him because he is quick and determined. We are building a very solid wall with Maguire and Varane“.