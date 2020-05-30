Felix Kroos (Germany, age 29), player of the Berlin Union and brother of Toni Kroos, chat with AS after the return from the Bundesliga. The midfielder offers his sensations of the new footballremember the arrival from madridista to Bernabéu in 2014 and praises Haaland and Achraf.

How is the Bundesliga return going?

For the players it has been a great sign after two months that have been very long, training without knowing when we would return. We are very happy. It is also a good sign for all football in Europe.

Have you been afraid?

Not at all. We have been made aware of the situation, we have passed the tests twice a week and we have done everything possible to avoid the virus. For me, no problem. Another thing is that we only had a week with the team before the restart, it was a very short preparation period. The risk of injury is very high; So I am afraid. We have not had major mishaps yet, hopefully it will continue.

What is the strangest thing about this new football?

Playing without fans, of course. It is shocking to see the Olympic Stadium in Berlin empty in a derby instead of with more than 70,000 people … We are not used to it, but we have to get used to it. We are trying because it is the only way to go. I hope that at the beginning of the next season people can come.

It seems complicated still.

Yes, it is true, but at least we are going to wish it.

Is it more difficult to play like this?

It is different because we are not used to professional soccer. We did not experience something like this from our beginnings, many years ago. But we all have to live with it, it is not good to be crying all the time. You have to play, score points and finish the season well.

It seems they will be saved.

We were on the right track before the break and now we have a great opportunity to do so. We have to keep adding in this scenario, but we are optimistic.

Has something positive surprised you on the return?

So far, no (laughs). The best thing is the fact itself, being able to finish the season, but I will never see well playing without the fans. Hopefully we will return to normal soon.

At Hertha they had problems due to a live on Kalou’s Instagram and in Spain there has been controversy over a barbecue with several Sevilla players. What do you think?

I have not seen about Sevilla, but it is a lack of respect for the leagues, the players and, above all, the people. You have to respect the rules. It is stupid, bad. It is normal that there is an error because it is something new, but …

“Haaland is a machine and Achraf a superclass”

How about Haaland?

He is a machine and is only 19 years old. He is big, skilled, he scores goals. He is a great, great talent. It is good to see you; it’s not playing against him, but seeing him (laughs).

Another proper name of the Bundesliga is Achraf.

Hakimi is super fast, he plays in a position where there aren’t many better players than him. It is a world class there.

The best in his position now?

I don’t know, I haven’t seen everyone. But now we are the only competition at stake, so surely yes (laughs). He is a player with enormous potential. I saw him at Madrid and he also showed the progression he could have. They have to give it time and it will get better.

“As soon as Toni knew about Madrid’s interest, he decided to go, accepted and it was not difficult at all. It was very fast”

Has Toni asked about them?

No, but I would tell him the same as you. Anyone who sees them on TV and knows a little about football would say the same.

How is it that now you have mounted a podcast with Toni?

It’s fun. We wanted to do something new and we had a couple of chapters. We had a good time talking about different things, beyond soccer.

If you follow that path and learn Spanish, you could end up being a commentator in Spain …

Yes, I will try (laughs). These weeks I have learned a little, but not enough yet for this interview. Give me some time.

How was your childhood with Toni?

We did everything together because we are almost the same age, he is a year older. Soccer came first for us, we played on the same team and against each other in the home garden. That is, until he left, at 16, for Munich. You could already see, from the age of 7 or 8, that he was very very talented, that he was preparing for the career he has had.

Felix and Toni Kroos, when they were little.

Who was better?

Toni was more talented, everything was easier for her. I had to work harder to be a professional. But in the home garden, one on one, I earned more.

What team were they from?

Toni of Werder Bremen. I, from our city, Hansa Rostock, and Manchester United.

And Toni abroad?

Of none. Only from Werder Bremen.

How did you experience your transfer to Madrid?

We talked before it happened and then he made his decision. As soon as he learned of Madrid’s interest, he opted to go, accepted and it was not difficult at all. It was very fast. If you have an offer from Madrid, you don’t have much to think about. It was an easy decision. After all these years, I think he was right.

Can you imagine a day playing here, against him?

I will not say no because in football everything is possible, but right now there is no proposal. I like to watch Spanish football on television and, of course, whenever I can, I watch the Madrid game.

I am telling you this by a Felix-Toni, since Toni may retire here …

Why not? It would be interesting. In Germany we could not (for example, in a Bayern-Werder Bremen Felix entered from the bench but Toni did not play) and it could be the same in Spain.