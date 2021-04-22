Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid get on top of all La Liga teams

The idea of ​​the formation of a European Super League headed by three teams from the Spanish La Liga continues to cause controversy two days after its suspension, as it has now been in Iberian football where the 39 clubs not invited to this tournament met with La Liga leaders to express their rejection of the initiative that only took into account Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to a statement published by Real Betis Balompié, La Liga would have met with the 39 teams not invited to be part of the European Super League, energetically and unanimously rejecting the birth of this project.

“All clubs firmly believe in sporting merit as the sole criterion for qualifying for international club competitions through the respective national leagues,” the statement read.

The text affirms that the clubs of Spain appeal to the sporting merit and the illusion of the fans of the teams to classify and stand out in an elite competition in Europe, a tradition that should not be threatened or modified.

“The opposition shown globally in recent days has shown that a closed and elitist European league is unfeasible and unwanted,” the statement highlights.

Laliga will continue to work with stakeholders, including fan groups, the government, UEFA, the RFEF, the AFE and the European Leagues to protect the best interests of the game and ask the clubs that remain involved in the proposed competition to cease. your participation immediately.

Signed: Athletic Club, CA Osasuna, Cádiz CF, Deportivo Alavés, Elche CF, Getafe CF, Granada CF, Levante UD, RC Celta, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Real Valladolid CF, SD Eibar, SD Huesca, Sevilla FC, Valencia CF , Villarreal CF; AD Alcorcón, Albacete BP, CD Castellón, CD Leganés, CD Lugo, CD Mirandés, CD Tenerife, CE Sabadell, CF Fuenlabrada, FC Cartagena, Girona FC, Málaga CF, Rayo Vallecano, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​RCD Mallorca, Real Oviedo, Real Sporting, Real Zaragoza, SD Ponferradina, UD Almería, UD Las Palmas, UD Logroñés.

